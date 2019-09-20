UPDATE: Hopewell police on Friday announced four arrests in the Aug. 29 slaying of Jaequan Lamonte Johnson:

* Aaron Drumheller, 23, of Petersburg. He was apprehended in Petersburg on Sept. 3 and charged with first-degree murder and 13 other counts.

* Shaone Lovett, 23, of Hopewell. He was apprehended in Hopewell on Sept. 4 and charged with first-degree homicide and three other felonies.

* Dae’kwon Castelle, 21, of Petersburg. He was apprehended in Dinwiddie County on Sept. 10 and charged with first-degree homicide and three other felonies.

* Zhaquan Fisher, 23, of Hopewell. He was apprehended in Colonial Heights on Friday and charged with first-degree homicide and three other felonies.

ORIGINAL: Hopewell police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old city man who was found with gunshot wounds Thursday evening on Arlington Road.

Police identified the victim as Jaequan Lamonte Johnson of Hopewell.

Officers responded at 5:41 p.m. to a call of shots being fired and a person being shot in the 800 block of Arlington Road, police said in a release. Responding officers, along with paramedics, found an adult male - later identified as Johnson - suffering from serious gunshot-related injuries.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to John Randolph Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Hopewell police have commenced a homicide investigation. The killing is the city's second of the year.

Anyone with information can call lead detective Kate Williamson at (804) 541-2284 or make an anonymous call to Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription