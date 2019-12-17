Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG ACROSS THE REGION... FOG CONTINUES NORTH OF A WARM FRONT ACROSS MOST OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA LATE THIS MORNING. VISIBILITIES HAVE LOWERED TO LESS THAN ONE HALF MILE IN MANY LOCATIONS. THE FOG IS EXPECTED TO SLOWLY LIFT THIS AFTERNOON AS THE WARM FRONT LIFTS NORTH. MOTORISTS SHOULD BE ALERT FOR SUDDEN CHANGES IN VISIBILITY DUE TO THE AREAS OF FOG. DRIVE AT REDUCED SPEEDS AND USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS ONLY.