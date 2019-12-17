A crash involving two tractor-trailers temporarily closed all lanes of Interstate 295 in Prince George County on Tuesday morning.
Virginia State Police responded to the crash at approximately 3:23 a.m. near the 10-mile marker.
Police said a tractor-trailer heading south on the interstate hit a guardrail, jackknifed and overturned in the roadway, spilling a load of potatoes.
A second tractor-trailer heading south on the interstate hit the first truck and spilled part of a load of raw chicken.
The driver of the first truck, Denis O. Chirino, 49, of North Carolina, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Chirino was charged with reckless driving.
The driver of the second truck had to be extricated from his vehicle and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
VDOT said at 7:03 a.m. that all lanes of I-295 north and south were closed as well as the ramps from Route 10 on to the Interstate.
At 10:25 a.m., VDOT reported that all lanes have been reopened.
