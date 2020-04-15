Youth criminal justice advocates say there is a COVID-19 outbreak among offenders at Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County, and they are publicly condemning the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice's response, calling it inadequate.
"Advocates are now aware of several youth at Bon Air having tested positive for COVID-19, but DJJ has not made publicly available the number of youth or staff with confirmed diagnoses," according to a joint statement issued Wednesday by the Legal Aid Justice Center and RISE for Youth, which are statewide legal advocacy groups.
Earlier this month, it was announced that one resident at Bon Air and two employees of the facility with minimal contact with the youth had tested positive. Also, a youth at a "contracted facility" had the coronavirus.
A department spokesperson did not provide any response Wednesday about whether the facility had additional cases.
"Given the department’s reluctance to implement an aggressive mitigation process and communicate openly and often with youth and families, we knew it was only a matter of time before Bon Air experienced an outbreak,” said Rachael Deane, legal director of the JustChildren Program at the Legal Aid Justice Center, in the joint release. "The Department has both a legal and a moral obligation to protect the youth imprisoned at Bon Air, and we call on DJJ to immediately act to stop the spread of this disease."
The statement comes on the same day as eight Virginia prosecutors, including Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor, signed an open letter urging the state’s top public safety official to release incarcerated youth who pose no threat to safety, citing concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
The prosecutors who signed the letter said they support several advocacy groups that have been calling for the release of prisoners, both youth and adult, for weeks. Among the groups cited in the letter are RISE for Youth, Physicians for Criminal Justice Reform, The Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights, National Partnership for Juvenile Services, and Fair and Just Prosecution.
The letter, addressed to Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran, also calls for halting as many new admissions as possible at youth detention centers and prisons. When the earlier cases were announced, the Department of Juvenile Justice said it had already stopped admissions and anyone entering the facility was being screened.
Bon Air houses 205 youth ages 14 to 20, adjudicated of crimes as serious as murder. Eighty percent of the youth held there are considered serious offenders, according to the department.
During a news conference Wednesday in which the governor provide updates on the state's COVID-19 response, Moran said the youth offender population had been thinned over the last few years by measures championed by the administration. The facility once housed more than 600 children, he said.
“We support and acknowledge the efforts that all have already taken to protect these vulnerable populations, but these efforts have already failed to keep the COVID-19 Virus out of our state's last remaining juvenile correctional center,” said the letter, signed by eight of Virginia's 120 commonwealth's attorneys. All prosecutors who signed the letter are Democrats.
Earlier this month, the Department of Juvenile Justice said a resident of the Bon Air facility had tested positive after showing symptoms April 3. The youth was moved to Bon Air’s Central Infirmary and no longer had any symptoms a few days later, the department said.
On April 2, the department said two employees at the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center and a youth in a “contracted facility” had tested positive for COVID-19.
The two employees at Bon Air were in close contact with each other but had limited contact with the residents and were asymptomatic when they last reported to work. They developed symptoms a few days later and were being treated at home, the department said.
A juvenile in an unidentified contracted facility and one employee in a court service unit also tested positive. The juvenile was reported to be improving rapidly. The court service unit employee, who does not provide supervision or treatment of youth, was out of the office on leave for nearly two weeks prior to the diagnosis, the department said.
The Virginia Department of Health website shows there is an outbreak at a correctional facility in Chesterfield, but it's unclear if that is reference to the Bon Air youth center and how many cases the outbreak includes. An outbreak is when there are at least two laboratory-confirmed cases at a single location.
In addition to Taylor, the Henrico prosectuor, the commonwealth's attorneys who signed are Parisa Dehghani-Tafti of Arlington County, Bryan Porter of Alexandria, Stephanie Morales of Portsmouth, Buta Biberaj of Loudoun County, James Hingeley of Albermarle County, Steve Descano of Fairfax County, and Joe Platania of Charlottesville.
