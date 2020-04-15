Youth criminal justice advocates say there is a COVID-19 outbreak among youth inmates at Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County, and they publicly condemned the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice's response, calling it inadequate.
"Advocates are now aware of several youth at Bon Air having tested positive for COVID-19, but DJJ has not made publicly available the number of youth or staff with confirmed diagnoses," according to a joint statement issued Wednesday by the Legal Aid Justice Center and RISE for Youth, statewide legal advocacy groups.
Earlier this month, it was announced that two employees at Bon Air with minimal contact with the youth incarcerated there had tested positive. A third employee with no direct contact with inmates and one youth offender at an unidentified contracted facility also had the disease, but little more information was provided.
A department spokesperson did not immediately respond to information requests Wednesday.
The statement comes the same day as eight Virginia prosecutors, including Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor, signed an open letter urging the state’s top public safety official to release incarcerated youth who pose no threat to safety citing concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
"Given the department’s reluctance to implement an aggressive mitigation process and communicate openly and often with youth and families, we knew it was only a matter of time before Bon Air experienced an outbreak,” said Rachael Deane, Legal Director of the JustChildren Program at the Legal Aid Justice Center. "The Department has both a legal and a moral obligation to protect the youth imprisoned at Bon Air, and we call on DJJ to immediately act to stop the spread of this disease."
The prosecutors who signed the letter said they support several advocacy groups that have been calling for the release of prisoners, both youth and adult, for weeks. Among the groups cited in the letter are: RISE for Youth, Physicians for Criminal Justice Reform, Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights, National Partnership for Juvenile Services and Fair and Just Prosecution.
The letter, addressed to Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran, also calls for halting as many new admissions as possible at youth detention centers and prisons.
“We support and acknowledge the efforts that all have already taken to protect these vulnerable populations, but these efforts have already failed to keep the COVID-19 Virus out of our states last remaining juvenile correctional center,” said the letter, signed by eight of Virginia's 120 commonwealth's attorneys. All prosecutors who signed the letter are Democrats.
On April 2, the Department of Juvenile Justice said two employees at the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County and a youth in a “contracted facility” had tested positive for COVID-19.
The two employees at Bon Air were in close contact with one another but had limited contact with youths and were asymptomatic when they last reported to work. They developed symptoms a few days later and were being treated at home, a department spokesman said.
A juvenile in an unidentified contracted facility and one employee in a court service unit also have tested positive. The juvenile was reported to be improving rapidly, though few updates have been provided since.
The department said at the time of those first cases, admissions had already been halted, and anyone entering the facility was being screened. Bon Air houses 205 youths ages 14 to 20, adjudicated of crimes as serious as murder. Eighty percent of the youth held there considered serious offenders, according to department spokesman.
In addition to Taylor of Henrico, the signers are Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, of Arlington County; Bryan Porter, of Alexandria; Stephanie Morales, of Portsmouth; Buta Biberaj, of Loudoun County; James Hingeley, of Albermarle County; Steve Descano, of Fairfax County; and Joe Platania, of Charlottesville.
