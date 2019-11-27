Wednesday update:
A Chesterfield County man has been arrested in one of three robberies in Richmond that police suspect were committed by the same person.
Richmond police detectives arrested Bryce I. Bland, 22, of the 13400 block of Ridgemoor Lane in Midlothian, on Tuesday. He is charged with robbery in the holdup of a Fasmart in South Richmond.
Police also suspect that he robbed a Jimmy John's and 7-Eleven in the city.
From earlier:
Richmond police are looking for a suspect in a series of apparently related commercial robberies that occurred Sunday night and early Monday.
Police said these three places were robbed:
- Jimmy John’s at 3314 W. Cary St. at 9:10 p.m. Sunday;
- Fasmart at 1201 Westover Hills Blvd. at 9:40 p.m. Sunday; and
- 7-Eleven at 4601 W. Broad St. at 12:17 a.m. Monday.
Police said the suspect is a black male who might have a tattoo of a cross on the left side of his face. In one of the robberies, he wore a red jacket with “U.S.A.” printed on the back
The robber threatened store employees but did not display a weapon, police said. No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective O. Sovine at (804) 646-1950 or Crime Solvers at (804) 780-1000.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or by using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
“The suspect threatened store employees, but did not display a weapon. No one was injured. ”
When there is no gun involved the likelihood of personal injury... let alone death.... goes WAY down.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.