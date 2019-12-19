One man has been charged and two others are in custody after police in Hanover pursued a truck that was stolen from a highway work zone on Wednesday night. One state trooper was injured during the pursuit.
Virginia State Police responded at 8:31 p.m. to a report that a crash-cushion truck was stolen from a work zone along Interstate 95 at the 88.6 mile marker, which is near the Lewistown Road exit in Hanover County.
A trooper located the truck on U.S. 1 near Lewistown Road and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver refused to stop, and the truck hit two marked trooper vehicles during a pursuit, which ended on U.S. 1 just south of Ashcake Road. The Hanover County Sheriff's Office and Ashland Police Department assisted in ending the pursuit.
Police identified the driver of the truck as Darrell Michael Harris, 29, of Richmond. Harris and two other occupants were taken into custody.
Police said Harris has been charged with two felony counts of grand larceny, two felony counts of assault on law enforcement, one felony count of hit and run, one count of elude, three felony counts of destruction of property, one misdemeanor of driving revoked and reckless driving.
Police said said the incident is still being investigated and charges are pending against two other suspects. Harris is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail.
One trooper, whose car was hit by the stolen truck, was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Amazing police catching these criminals... Henrico County and Hanover County outstanding police work as my car was stolen and in one day they found it. I am so greatful that the Henrico police recovered my stolen vehicle
