A Newport News man has been charged with abducting a Richmond school employee after police clarified that charges had been removed against the same man involving an attempted hijacking of a GRTC bus and abduction of its driver.
Richmond police said that at 7:40 a.m. Monday, Raymond Frink, 36, of the 100 block of Kendall Drive in Newport News, entered a classroom at Ginter Park Elementary off Chamberlayne Avenue and threatened a school employee. No students were present at the time, police confirmed Monday evening.
The employee did not feel as though he or she could leave, police said.
At 8:09 a.m., officers were called to the area of Brook Road and Azalea Avenue, more than a mile north of the school, about a male GRTC rider "behaving erratically" on a bus, said James Mercante, a Richmond police spokesman.
The bus was empty except for the one rider and the driver, Mercante said. The driver told police the man acted as though he had a gun in his waistband, though Mercante could not immediately say whether a gun was displayed or recovered.
As the driver continued along the usual route, the rider demanded that the driver not take any turns, police said.
By the time officers arrived, the man had fled the bus on foot into Henrico County. Henrico officers apprehended Frink, police said.
Later on Monday, Mercante clarified that Frink was not charged in the GRTC incident, but could face additional charges after Richmond detectives meet with prosecutors.
"Through the course of the day the detectives clarified the charges to include a charge of abduction of a school employee," Mercante said. "Detectives have removed the charges that occurred in the GRTC bus incident. He could still face charges after consultation with the Commonwealth's Attorney Office."
One really stupid person. Hey at least he had a dedicated bus lane .......
Actually, at that location, he didn't even have that!
