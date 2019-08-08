A man who was found severely beaten in an office building in Chesterfield County on Wednesday evening was an employee of one of the businesses located there and was still working when he was attacked, police said Thursday morning.
The man, who police declined to identify, was found in a central hallway in a common area of the building in the 10100 block of Krause Road by a person who had arrived about 6 p.m. for an appointment at another business within the building, police said.
"Right now we believe he was working - not coming or going - and at some point got assaulted," said Chesterfield police Lt. Brad Conner. "We're still trying to track down a time frame to narrow our focus a little bit more."
The office building is just off Iron Bridge Road and about 2 miles south of state Route 288.
Conner said they believe the victim will survive but he remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, including significant wounds to his face.
Due to the extent of the man's injuries, detectives have not been able to learn anything from the victim about the circumstances or the identity of his attacker. Police don't know whether he was randomly targeted or whether his assailant was someone he knew, Conner said.
Conner said there is no surveillance video that "actually captured the incident."
However, Conner said a detective is canvassing the building where the assault occurred, as well as adjacent buildings, "to try and locate surveillance video to try and see what we can find."
Conner said at this point, it doesn't appear the man was robbed. "But because we still haven't been able to do a full interview with him, we're unable to determine if, in fact, anything is missing from his person or his office."
Conner said detectives are looking at whether the victim had any negative interactions with customers or other people that may have led to the attack.
"We're really still in the preliminary stages" of the investigation, Conner said.
Anyone with information is urged to call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the p3 app.
You can also contact Crime Solvers by going to www.crimesolvers.net or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.
Chesterfield Community Corrections is located at 10111 Krause Rd, Could that be a connection?
It’s across the street from CC Corrections. The building in question is leased by multiple businesses.
