Henrico and Richmond police were trying to serve an outstanding warrant in the 2300 block of Strangford Court, when they saw a man attacking a woman. A Henrico officer fire his weapon striking the man.

 Henrico Police Department

A man shot by a Henrico County officer while police say he was stabbing a woman has died, according to an update from the police division.

The incident began around 8:47 p.m. Thursday when Henrico police responded to the 2300 block of Strangford Court to help Richmond police find a wanted subject, according to a news release on Friday. There was an arrest warrant connected to a carjacking that occurred Feb. 25 in Richmond, police said.

Officers found the man they were looking for and made contact with him in the driveway of a home, into which the man fled. As they approached, officers saw the man stabbing a woman with a knife, police said. A 3-year-old was also inside the home, but was not harmed during the incident, police said.

A Henrico officer, who was closest to the attacker, fired his service weapon, striking the man as he was again stabbing the woman.

Both the man who was shot and the woman who was stabbed multiple times, according to police, were taken to the hospital, where the man died. The woman is reportedly in critical but stable condition.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved in this traumatic event," said Henrico Chief Humberto I. Cardounel Jr. in a statement. "This incident underscores the difficult decisions law enforcement officers are faced with on a daily basis. Sworn to serve and protect, our officers are trained to use deadly force as an absolute last resort. However, initial details in this incident suggest the actions of the officers saved the life of the female victim being violently attacked – had they not acted more swiftly, more lives may have been tragically lost."

Police said they will identify the man who was killed once next-of-kin are notified. The woman and the officer will not be identified at this time, the division said, citing policy. The division never identified the officers involved in the last on-duty shooting in the county that killed a mentally ill woman in her Short Pump home last year.

"I continue to have complete faith in the men and women sworn to protect our community and have every confidence in the teams tasked with objectively investigating this incident," Cardounel said.

The division's Officer Involved Investigations Team investigates any discharge of a firearm by one of their officers; and any incident resulting in injury or death to any person is investigated by Criminal Investigations. Both teams are working on this case, Cardounel said, and will provide those findings to the Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor.

This is a breaking news story. Check back to Richmond.com for updates.

