Richmond police described this car as a "vehicle of interest" in a fatal shooting in the area of Redd and Coalter streets in the East End.

 Richmond Police Department

Richmond police have identified both victims - an 18-year-old man and 25-year-old woman - killed in two homicides that occurred within a one-hour period in Richmond.

Katrez T. Bryant, of the 1000 block of St. Peter Street, was shot around 5:40 p.m. Monday in Gilpin Court. At 6:23 p.m., in nearby Mosby Court, Kieshell L. Walker, of the 3300 block of Nine Mile Road was found shot.

Police have not said whether the two shootings are related, but detectives are looking for a vehicle that was seen in the area of the Mosby slaying.

Officers on patrol near Gilpin, the city's largest public housing neighborhood, heard the earlier gunshots and responded to the scene. They found Bryant lying on the second floor landing of an apartment building in the 200 block of West Charity Street. He was transported to a local hospital where he died at 6:21 p.m.

Shortly after the shooting, another victim, a juvenile male, arrived at the hospital. He suffered life-threatening gunshot injuries, police said.

Anyone with information to share is asked to call RPD Detective A. Sleem at (804) 646-3871 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or www.7801000.com or use the P3 smartphone app. The Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Less than an hour after Bryant was shot, officers responded to Mosby Court, in Richmond's East End, where Walker was found lying on the ground at the corner of Redd and Coalter streets. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died later Monday.

Detectives said a newer-model, midsize four-door sedan, silver or gray in color, with a glass panoramic roof, was seen on video near the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information should call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips smartphone app may also be used.

