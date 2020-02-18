Richmond police have identified both victims - an 18-year-old man and 25-year-old woman - killed in two homicides that occurred within a one-hour period in Richmond.
Katrez T. Bryant, of the 1000 block of St. Peter Street, was shot around 5:40 p.m. Monday in Gilpin Court. At 6:23 p.m., in nearby Mosby Court, Kieshell L. Walker, of the 3300 block of Nine Mile Road was found shot.
Police have not said whether the two shootings are related, but detectives are looking for a vehicle that was seen in the area of the Mosby slaying.
Officers on patrol near Gilpin, the city's largest public housing neighborhood, heard the earlier gunshots and responded to the scene. They found Bryant lying on the second floor landing of an apartment building in the 200 block of West Charity Street. He was transported to a local hospital where he died at 6:21 p.m.
Shortly after the shooting, another victim, a juvenile male, arrived at the hospital. He suffered life-threatening gunshot injuries, police said.
Anyone with information to share is asked to call RPD Detective A. Sleem at (804) 646-3871 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or www.7801000.com or use the P3 smartphone app. The Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Less than an hour after Bryant was shot, officers responded to Mosby Court, in Richmond's East End, where Walker was found lying on the ground at the corner of Redd and Coalter streets. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died later Monday.
Detectives said a newer-model, midsize four-door sedan, silver or gray in color, with a glass panoramic roof, was seen on video near the scene of the shooting.
Anyone with information should call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips smartphone app may also be used.
A sad three-fer of gun violence resulting in two citizens who are now lost forever to friends, family, and society ... and one hanging on the brink.
Thank god VA elected tough-on-crime democrats who are willing to pass common sense gun control laws. In other large first world democracies, like England, such laws have proven to result in INCREDIBLY FEWER GUN MURDERS than in the USA.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
Conflict resolution? Sadly the laws of natural selection are in force
Soon the laws of common sense gun controls will be in force in VA since republicans failed to act to prevent gun deaths when the had the power.
And when Drake's "common sense gun controls " fail, he'll squeal for more proclaiming we just need few more (for the criminals to scoff at). And when those fail, he'll call for more "common sense gun controls ", that will inevitably fail.
Chances are, based on other states, that common sense gun control laws in VA will result in fewer gun deaths. But as long as there are still disproportionately more gun deaths in the USA, more and better solutions should be sought.
“The States With The Most Gun Laws See The Fewest Gun-Related Deaths”
“States with strict gun laws have fewer firearms deaths. Here's how your state stacks up”
“U.S. States With Stricter Gun Controls Have Fewer Mass Shootings”
“New Research: States with Background Checks Experience Fewer Mass Shootings”
“Gun control really works. Science has shown time and again that it can prevent mass shootings and save lives.”
