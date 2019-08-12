UPDATE: The Hanover Sheriff's Office said early Tuesday that the teenager was located safe in Mechanicsville and has been reunited with family. No other details were provided.
The Sheriff’s Office said that it "would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the media for their efforts in quickly communicating this information to the public. We would also like to thank all the citizens that shared this information on social media."
ORIGINAL: The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help with finding a missing teenager.
Artimis Isqueirdo, 16, was last seen at his residence in Mechanicsville on Sunday evening and was thought to still be in the Mechanicsville area, the Sheriff's Office said. He is described as a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Artimis Isqueirdo is asked to call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.