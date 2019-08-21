Update: Chesterfield police said John Castello has returned home and is safe.
Chesterfield County police said Wednesday night that they are searching for a missing 33-year-old county resident.
Police said John Castello, 33, was last seen Tuesday about 2:30 p.m. and that he was supposed to meet with a friend that evening. When Castello did not show up, the friend contacted police.
Police said Castello, who lives in the 1100 block of Kingsport Lane, is a white male who is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair and has a tattoo of a blue star on his right forearm.
Castello might be driving a gray 2010 Nissan Altima with license plate WPZ-8581.
Chesterfield police ask anyone with information about Castello's whereabouts to call (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
You can also contact Crime Solvers by going to www.crimesolvers.net or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.
