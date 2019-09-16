Update: Hanover County Sheriff's Office reported on Saturday morning that Shirby Combs was safely located.
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old county resident.
Shirby Ryan Combs was last seen Sunday at her home in Mechanicsville, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Combs was described as a white female who is about 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 105 pounds and has brown hair and gray eyes.
She is believed to still be in the Richmond metropolitan area.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
