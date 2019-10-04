UPDATE: On Friday afternoon, Ashland police said Camela Angelina Reyes had been found safe.
Ashland police are seeking the public's help to find a teen who was last seen Wednesday morning when she left for school.
Carmela Angelina Reyes, 14, is described as 5 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes.
She left her home in Ashland to go to school about 7 a.m. Wednesday and has had no contact with her family since then.
Anyone with information on Carmela's location should call (804) 730-6140 or (804) 798-1227.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.