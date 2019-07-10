A Henrico County man has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his 34-year-old stepson, according to police.
Police said Herbert L. Washington, 68, shot Kevin Brown Jr. during an altercation just after midnight Wednesday in the 6300 block of Trailing Ridge Court.
Brown, a Henrico resident, was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Washington also faces a gun charge in connection with the incident.
A man who answered the door at the two-story white home where the shooting occurred declined to comment.
Neighbors said they were shocked that their quiet cul-de-sac, tucked in a residential community near Darbytown Road, was lit by police lights overnight but didn't know what had happened until hearing news reports in the morning.
One neighbor said the family, like most on the small street, was quiet but polite.
The slaying marks Henrico's fourth homicide of the year. Three men were killed in January, all within a few days and blocks of one another.
Tell me Government exactly what law would you enact that could have prevented this from happening? Quick Governor Northam call a Soecial session
Not a tougher criminal control law or punishment in the world would have prevented this tragedy. But in other large first world democracies with tough common sense gun control laws this sort of thing happens much less frequently. The yellow-bellied VA republicans ran away from the fight to argue their case because they knew they had no response to this. Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths
