A pursuit by police of two bank robbery suspects in Chesterfield County Thursday morning ended in a crash on Interstate 64 in western Henrico County, forcing the temporary closure of all westbound lanes, authorities said.
One of the suspects died at the scene after being ejected from a Nissan Xterra, which overturned, state police said.
Chesterfield police officers responded to a robbery alarm at 9:51 a.m. at the Wells Fargo branch on Amberdale Drive. The officers were able to identify and get behind the suspects' vehicle and a pursuit began, Chesterfield police spokeswoman Elizabeth Caroon said.
The pursuit went into Richmond and officers lost sight of the vehicle. A state trooper then located the vehicle about 10:10 a.m. on the Downtown Expressway in the city and joined the pursuit, said Sgt. Keeli Hill, a state police spokeswoman. The chase then continued onto I-64, and Henrico police joined the pursuit.
The suspects' vehicle ran off the left side of I-64 and overturned several times before coming to rest in the median, Hill said. The two suspects were injured. One died of his injuries at the scene; the second was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment, Hill said.
The crash forced authorities to initially closed all westbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 176, which is one mile west of Interstate 295. At 11:47 a.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation reported that the right and center lanes had re-opened for traffic, but the left lane remained closed.
Authorities advised to expect continued delays.
If you want to commit a crime, don't do it in Chesterfield County because our fine police department will get you!
Shhhhhh gwenn …… some of the gun toting police haters might be listening. Hallelujah, and period.
Excellent work by the police agency’s including HENRICO county. I ask with all our technology why can’t our officers be armed with a ZAPPER that is shot at the vehicle and shirt circuits the electronics and the car stops?
