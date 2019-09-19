A pursuit by police of two bank robbery suspects in Chesterfield County Thursday morning ended in a crash on Interstate 64 in western Henrico County, forcing the temporary closure of all westbound lanes, authorities said.

One of the suspects died at the scene after being ejected from a Nissan Xterra, which overturned, state police said.

Chesterfield police officers responded to a robbery alarm at 9:51 a.m. at the Wells Fargo branch on Amberdale Drive. The officers were able to identify and get behind the suspects' vehicle and a pursuit began, Chesterfield police spokeswoman Elizabeth Caroon said.

The pursuit went into Richmond and officers lost sight of the vehicle. A state trooper then located the vehicle about 10:10 a.m. on the Downtown Expressway in the city and joined the pursuit, said Sgt. Keeli Hill, a state police spokeswoman. The chase then continued onto I-64, and Henrico police joined the pursuit.

The suspects' vehicle ran off the left side of I-64 and overturned several times before coming to rest in the median, Hill said. The two suspects were injured. One died of his injuries at the scene; the second was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment, Hill said.

The crash forced authorities to initially closed all westbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 176, which is one mile west of Interstate 295. At 11:47 a.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation reported that the right and center lanes had re-opened for traffic, but the left lane remained closed.

Authorities advised to expect continued delays.

