The pilot of an airplane that crashed Monday morning near the Tappahannock-Essex County Airport was flown to VCU Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries, said the Virginia State Police.

Police said they were alerted to a distress call from the pilot at 4:23 a.m. triggering a search for the crash, which was located at 6:13 a.m. The plane crashed, nose-first, into a swampy area, which posed additional challenges to rescue crews trying to safely reach the scene.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., the adult male pilot, who was the lone occupant, was extricated and flown to the hospital.

The Essex County Sheriff's Office, Essex County Fire/EMS, Henrico County Fire and King & Queen County Fire assisted at the scene. The fire service blazed a trail for easier access to scene, said state police. VDOT assisted with providing equipment.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

