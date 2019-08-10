Police lights day

Richmond police have identified the victim of Friday's killing in Mosby Court as Cortez L. Wright, 28, of the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

The police are asking any witnesses to come forward after Wright was shot in daylight in the Mosby Court public housing community.

About 7:45 p.m. Friday, police received a call reporting the shooting in the 1900 block of Redd Street. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe several people were in the area at the time, and police are asking them to come forward with information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.

All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

