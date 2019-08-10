Richmond police have identified the victim of Friday's killing in Mosby Court as Cortez L. Wright, 28, of the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
The police are asking any witnesses to come forward after Wright was shot in daylight in the Mosby Court public housing community.
About 7:45 p.m. Friday, police received a call reporting the shooting in the 1900 block of Redd Street. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives believe several people were in the area at the time, and police are asking them to come forward with information.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Richmond citizens tragically gunned down in the street in broad daylight. Whether it be the 9-year-old girl in the park or woman shot dead in her own living room the body count is mounting.
And this doesn’t need to be the case. In other large first world democracies they have proven that tough common sense gun control laws result in far fewer shootings. Dramatically so in places like England. Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
who cares... one thug shoots another.. thus, one less thug. Mosby court is not going to snitch on a cousin/nephrew
With the lack of any details supporting your fake news claims your bigotry shines bright.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.