Colonial Heights police are investigating the shooting death of a three-year-old child.
Police identified the victim as Avion Talley, of Colonial Heights.
Sgt. Renee Walters, a spokeswoman for the department, said police were called to the 100 block of Bruce Avenue in Colonial Heights around 6:45 a.m. Friday about a shooting.
"Officers and medical personnel from Colonial Heights Fire and EMS responded and they determined a juvenile male . . . was deceased on the scene," said Walters.
Walters said the incident is still in the preliminary part of the investigation and that as of 10 a.m. there had been no arrest.
"We do not feel that there is any danger to the public, we're not actively looking for anyone at this point even though it's preliminary, we believe everything to be contained to this scene," said Walters.
Anyone with information about the incident are asked to contact Detective Sgt. Thad Johnson at 804-524-8701, or you can remain anonymous by calling the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Loaded gun without a trigger lock
.... or not. Gossipers DO love to speculate. It’s how fake news starts. But definitely a gun that needed to be better controlled.
How horrendous! A THREE-YEAR-OLD dead from a bullet! How do the parents live with this? Their friends? How does society tolerate this when it can be changed? Especially when the proven solutions already exist. In other large first world democracies they have proven that tough common sense gun control laws result in far fewer shootings. “11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”. It’s time for our legislators to put citizens lives ahead of gun rights and implement similar legislation. Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.