Richmond police have identified a man who was found dead in the parking lot of South Richmond apartments.

Charles L. Whittle, 58, had been stabbed and died in the parking lot of the Reserve South Apartments in the 6700 block of Carnation Street, which is near Chippenham Hospital.

A citizen called 911 around midnight Monday alerting police to the injured man.

Police said Whittle moved from hotel to hotel in the Richmond area, but had no permanent address.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective D. Cuffley at (804) 646-6795 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

