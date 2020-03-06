Beulah Road crash

Police respond to a fatal crash on Beulah Road in Henrico.

 HENRICO POLICE DEPARTMENT

A Henrico County man died Friday after his vehicle hit a tree in front of Seven Pines Elementary School. 

Police said Gary Eugene Ricker, 49, of Sandston, was taken to the hospital after the crash in the 300 block of Beulah Road, but he later died. 

The Henrico police department first tweeted about the incident at 7:54 a.m. saying "no children are involved."

The crash affected the normal drop-off for students of Seven Pines Elementary with parents being detoured to Huntsman Road to drop off their children.

Police tweeted at 8:25 a.m. that "all school functions are operating on a normal schedule." 

