A man driving a Cadillac Escalade on Interstate 195 in Richmond was killed Wednesday night when the SUV went off the roadway and overturned, according to Virginia State Police.

Police identified the driver as Dimitri R. Bradley, 51, of Moseley.

The 2016 Escalade was traveling on northbound I-195, west of Arthur Ashe Boulevard, when it ran off the roadway to the left and struck a guardrail. The Escalade went over the guardrail, hit a pole and overturned on the driver's side in the highway median, according to the initial investigation by state police. The agency was notified of the crash about 9:30 p.m.

Police said Bradley, who police said was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. Speed is being considered a factor in the crash.

Officers from the Richmond Police Department and the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority assisted at the scene.

VDOT said the crash temporarily closed the northbound left shoulder, left lane and center lane of I-195, as well as the off ramp to Powhite Parkway south.

