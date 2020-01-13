Police lights

Chesterfield County police have identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed along Hull Street Road on Sunday morning. 

Police said Jeffery W. Grantham, 53, was attempting to cross the road in the 7200 block of Hull Street Road at about 5:49 a.m. when he was hit by a 2015 Nissan Altima heading west.

Grantham, of the 7300 block of Hull Street Road, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660.

