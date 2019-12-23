Three people were killed when a car ran off Interstate 64 in Goochland County on Monday morning.
The Virginia State Police on Monday night identified the victims as Jerone J. Lewis, 28, of Culpeper; Dejaun V. Lewis, 27, also of Culpeper; and Michelle Foster, 23, of Orange.
A 2015 Ford Focus driven by Jerone Lewis was traveling west on I-64, near the state Route 623 interchange at mile marker 173, when the car ran off the road to the right, going behind the guardrail and striking several trees, according to a preliminary police investigation.
State police were notified of the crash at 7:36 a.m.
Foster was the back-seat passenger in the car and was wearing her seat belt. Neither man was wearing his seat belt. All three died at the scene.
