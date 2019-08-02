A 33-year-old man is dead and three people were injured in a series of separate shootings in Richmond's East End late Thursday and early Friday.
Dominic Christian, 33, of the 2500 block of Ford Avenue, was found lying in the roadway in the 1100 block of N. 25th Street at 12:58 Friday morning. Police said another man injured in the same shooting was found at a local hospital.
In a separate incident on Thursday evening, two woman and three children narrowly avoided injuries when their car was shot at, causing it to crash in the 1900 block of Redd Street, police said.
The wave of violence comes on the second consecutive night of multiple shootings with at least one fatality in the city. Police provided updates Friday afternoon in several of the incidents, on which a spokesman said officers were making good progress.
"At this point, none of the shootings appear to be related due to the variety of weapons used," police said in a statement Friday afternoon.
At 7:59 p.m. Thursday, a woman was shot while standing with friends in the 1400 block of N. 22nd Street. She is being treated for life-threatening injures, police said.
Witnesses said a man riding a BMX-style bicycle shot into the crowd, police said. The shooter was described as a dark-skinned black male with short hair, wearing a black shirt and stonewashed jeans, and carrying a backpack.
Police said they recovered a weapon and cartridge casings.
About 90 minutes later and approximately half a mile away, police responded to the 1900 block of Redd Street, where a car had crashed into a parked vehicle after a report of gunfire. The driver had already fled the scene by the time police had arrived.
Police investigating that case determined that in the 2100 block of Accommodation Street, a person shot into a vehicle carrying two adult females and three children. To escape, the driver turned onto the 1900 block of Redd Street where the vehicle crashed. None of the occupants were struck by gunfire nor injured in the crash.
Responding officers located the driver. An arrest is expected shortly, police said.
Three hours later at 12:42 a.m. Friday and about a half mile away from the crash, police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Rogers Street. Officers found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital.
A cartridge casing was recovered from the scene, and a silver van was seen leaving the area at the time of the shooting, though there is no suspect description.
Police believe robbery may have been a motive in this case.
Then at 12:58 a.m. police heard gunfire in the 1100 block of N. 25th Street, which is about a mile southeast of the Rogers Street shooting. Officers found Dominic Christian who was dead in the roadway. He had been shot.
A second victim was identified after he sought treatment at a local hospital a for non-life threatening wounds he received in the shooting, police said.
This is the second night in a row where the city has seen multiple shootings and at least one of them has taken someone's life.
Earlier Thursday, four unrelated shootings left two people dead and three injured.
Police identified the two victims as Olajuwon Akeem Elleby, 34, of the 2200 block of Redd Street, and Jammie Lee Walker, 39, of the 3000 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. They were both found dead at 2:30 a.m. in a parking lot near Walker's residence.
Also early Thursday:
— A teen accidentally shot himself at 1:12 a.m. in the 2300 block of Bethel Street.
— At 1:13 a.m., there was a shooting in the 1200 block of St. Paul Street.
— At 4:13 a.m., a man was shot during an attempted robbery in the 500 block of Hunt Avenue.
The body count keeps piling up and cowardly republicans ran away rather than risk the debate of common sense gun control laws in the light of day... where EVERY representative would have been required to go on the record. But the proof is there. In other large first world democracies shootings of all types occur much less often than in the USA because of tough common sense gun control laws. Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths
And some think more laws will do anything to alleviate these shootings. Most of these shooting happen by people who ignore laws and the victims are those who have no way to protect themselves.
That’s why gun control laws work. They take the gun out of the equation when someone chooses to ignore the law. The law abiding gun suppliers and citizens control the gun supply. It sure works in England! “11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
Them guns have minds of their own, but they need frail, weak human beings to pull their trigger for them. Hallelujah, and period.
Never a gun death when there is no gun present. No matter how itchy that trigger finger is. Annnd... touchè!
