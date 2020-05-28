Authorities have arrested a Richmond man who authorities say shot a Chesterfield County police officer in the leg after a traffic stop Wednesday night.
The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Lynell Alexander Jr., was arrested Thursday afternoon in Richmond, with assistance from Richmond police and the U.S. Marshals Service's Capital Area Fugitive Task Force, after a large-scale manhunt.
Alexander, who lives in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike, was charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer, as well as two counts each of using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The incident unfolded about 8:45 p.m. in the 5400 block of Remuda Drive, off Cogbill Road and northwest of the Jefferson Davis Highway and Chippenham Parkway interchange.
Officers were responding to a reported shooting in the 5400 block of Remuda Drive, and they initiated a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle stopped in the area of Castlewood Road and Treetop Apartments. A passenger got out, fired several rounds at the officers and fled, police said.
One officer was struck in his leg. The injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
The vehicle's driver, who remained at the scene, was taken into custody without further incident. Police actively searched for the passenger throughout the night, setting up a perimeter in the area.
A man who was the victim of the initial shooting was located at a local hospital. He had been taken there by a third party and did not have life-threatening injuries, police said. The circumstances of that shooting remained under investigation Thursday.
Another cop shot in the line of duty by one of the “law abiding” citizens gun nuts defend.
It doesn’t have to be this way. In England, for example, cops rarely carry guns thanks to the tough common sense gun control laws that give them confidence that someone who is pulled over for a traffic stop will not potentially put a bullet in them.
Fewer guns = fewer shootings
Since when does a law abiding citizen with a gun have need to shoot a policeman and then run , dummy? Period.
That is what happens when the police stop someone who doesn't want to be stopped.
At least there will no protesting. Period.
Yep... with the proliferation of guns and weak gun controls first responders lives are on the line anytime they approach someone. Why should anyone protest?
Annnnd touchè!
Why should anyone protest?
Just those who use protesting as a time to help lower the inventory of stores in the location of the protest that aren't on fire, Flaky Drakie. Period.
