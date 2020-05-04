A Powhatan County man who was shot by a deputy Sunday after firing on the officer threatened to cut up his father with a chainsaw and "pump cops full of lead" if his father called police, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.
Joshua Sprouse, 25, was shot and wounded by a Powhatan deputy after authorities said he shot a variety of weapons in multiple directions, including at passing vehicles, before attempting to shoot a deputy.
In a criminal complaint filed by the suspect's father, Roman Sprouse said he received text messages from his son, Joshua, on Sunday that threatened "me and my family," adding that he would "come to my house in the middle of the night if I don't give him money."
"[He] threatened to kill me an [sic] use a chainsaw and bury me in backyard, and cut me up and pour boiling water on me," Roman Sprouse wrote in the complaint.
Josha Sprouse also "threatened to pump cops full of lead if I call them and torture me and mount my head on wall," Roman Sprouse added in the complaint.
The incident began about 7 p.m. when the sheriff's office received a report that Sprouse had threatened to kill members of his family and law enforcement in a text message, Jeffery Searfoss, chief deputy of the Powhatan Sheriff's Office said in a release.
As a result, a felony warrant charging Sprouse with threatening death by an electronic device, along with an emergency custody order, were issued for him.
Powhatan deputies, assisted by state troopers, located Sprouse at his home in the 4000 block of Three Bridge Road.
"Sprouse was shooting a variety of weapons in multiple directions including at passing vehicles," Searfoss said.
Authorities set up a perimeter around the home, shut down the road and notified households in the immediate area.
Searfoss said authorities made multiple attempts to communicate with Sprouse but were unsuccessful, and ultimately Sprouse exited his home and "attempted to shoot a deputy." Sprouse was then shot and wounded by a deputy, Searfoss said.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he was undergoing surgery, Seafross said in a 2:40 a.m. email to news outlets.
Powhatan Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Cerullo said later on Monday that Sprouse was still alive and undergoing treatment at the hospital.
The deputy involved in the shooting, who was not identified, has been placed on routine administrative leave pending an investigation of the shooting. Virginia State Police will conduct the investigation.
None of Sprouse's family members or law enforcement officers were injured.
