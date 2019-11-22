8:40 a.m.: The backup on Powhite Parkway has cleared.

Earlier: A multi-vehicle crash is causing a backup on Powhite Parkway this morning.

VDOT says the crash is on northbound Powhite Parkway near City Stadium. All lanes of the highway are closed and traffic is being diverted onto I-195 east (Downtown Expressway).

VDOT says motorists can expect delays. At 7:42 a.m., VDOT said there is a 5-mile backup on Powhite. 

(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)

