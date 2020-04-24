Virginia State Police said a Richmond man was killed and a Richmond teen was seriously injured Friday morning in a crash on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County.
Police responded at 4:39 a.m. to reports of a crash involving multiple vehicles on I-95 near the Route 288 exit.
According to police, a 1997 GMC van driven by La' Isis Jones, 18, of Richmond, was heading south on I-95 when the vehicle hydroplaned and the driver lost control of her vehicle. The van hit a Jersey wall and came to a stop in the left lane.
A 2013 Chevrolet Impala driven by Lydell M. Mosby, 23, of the 500 block of Mango Court in Richmond, struck Jones' van head on. Witnesses said a white tractor hauling a red trailer heading south then sideswiped both vehicles and left the scene, police said.
Mosby died at the scene. Jones was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said Jones was wearing a seatbelt, but Mosby was not.
Police said wet road conditions and speed are being considered as factors in the crash, and charges are pending.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at (804) 553-3445 or contact us by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
