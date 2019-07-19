A man was fatally shot and another was wounded Thursday in South Richmond, one of three shootings in the city within about eight hours.
Police said they responded to the intersection of Wythemar Street and Larchmont Lane — two blocks south of Midlothian Turnpike — about 8:15 p.m. Officers found Aaron C. Moody, 21, of the 1900 block of Raven Street, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second man was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was hospitalized.
The other two shootings on Thursday left two men with wounds that were not considered life-threatening, according to police.
About 11:10 p.m., officers responded to a call for multiple gunshots fired into a residence in the 2100 block of Willoughby Court, south of Hull Street Road. Officers found a man who suffered a graze wound to his shoulder, and he was treated at the scene.
Earlier, about 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Fairfield Avenue and located a man who had been shot.
Police asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
Anyone with further information about Moody's death can also call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324.
All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
A 2005 Supreme Court ruling sates that that the police do not have a constitutional duty to protect citizens. Citizens must take personal responsibility for their own self-defense by purchasing a gun and obtaining a concealed carry permit. A $10 million study that was commissioned by President Barack Obama in January of 2013 concluded that firearms used for self-defense are an Important Crime Deterrent.
Victims and suspects are incapable of conflict resolution. If guns weren’t available they’d be using knives.
Knives are more survivable, less efficient killing tools , and have benefits to society that far outweigh their risks. Guns only kill.
Again Despicable you show total and complete lack of knowledge on this issue. But keep posting as the laughs are good.
Knives require as certain amount of physical prowess to be used effectively for self defense. An 80 year old grandmother can defend herself against a 200 pound meth head with a gun. Your reasoning places the most frail and weak individuals at the mercy of criminals.
Another citizen dead, three more wounded, all at the end of a gun barrel. In other large first world democracies shootings of all types happen much less frequently than in the USA because of tough common sense gun control laws. It’s time for our legislators to enable our citizens to live with much less fear of being shot that is enjoyed by citizens of other countries like England, Canada, Germany, fewer guns = fewer gun deaths
Take away all of the guns from law abiding citizens, right Drake? Abolish the 2nd Amendment? Is that what you are proposing?
Nope!
Yes he is as he advocates what some countries have done that have lead to criminals and terrorists killing more people each year. He has never, repeat never, said one thing about punishment for people who harm others with guns. Just the same old same old repetitive statements. So he absolutely wants to disarm Americans.
Flaky Drakie …. what was on the other end of the gun barrel, the whatever with their finger on the gun's trigger? Hallelujah, Checkmate, and period.
Spacy Peter... if the gun ain’t there it don’t matter what’s on either end of it... nobody gets shot. Annnnd touchè!
Guns are all over the place Dd and yet only a few kill people and that is because of the finger attached to the person operating the gun. Nogun has every killed anyone without human intervention.
Drake ….. with you only interested in the gun, and not the shooter, people will always get shot. Duh ….. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and period
Without a gun physical prowess determines who lives and who dies. Grandma gets the tar kicked out of her by a raging 200 pound meth head.
You're still spewing government propaganda. These so called first world democracies also supported the "weapons of mass destruction lie" put forward by the US government. You are extremely gullible and completely out of your league in this discussion.
Another day, more killings ….. Where is Drake …. Maybe we need a test case on gun ownership by having tougher gun laws like Chicago for one year to see how well that works. Hallelujah, and period.
It's worked well in Chiraq. To date, only 254 shot and killed and 1179 shot and wounded.
There would be SO many more shootings in Chicago without their gun control laws. Annnd touchè!
And how have all those gun control laws worked to prevent shootings in Chicago. What was it last weekend something like 17+ dead and 50+ shot. Yea tell us how well those laws are working Double Dumb.
You're wrong again as usual. Criminals would not be emboldened by the knowledge that law abiding citizens are unarmed without the unconstitutional gun laws of Chicago.
