Two men died from apparent gunshot wounds late Wednesday bringing Richmond's Christmas Day homicide toll to three.
Antoine J. Dickens, 40, of the 3900 block of Walmsley Boulevard and Marquise A. Dudley, 25, of the 9000 block of Cloisters East in Henrico, were found dead in the 1000 block of St. Paul Street in Gilpin Court.
Officers in the area heard shots fired shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, said James R. Mercante, a spokesman for the Richmond Police Department. The gunfire was also reported by callers.
Detectives ask anyone with any information about these shootings to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
In a separate incident, police on Wednesday identified a man who was shot to death in Shockoe Bottom early Christmas Day as Kenneth I. Lawson, 37, of the 3300 block of 3rd Avenue.
Police said they responded at 12:49 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a shooting at a business in the 1800 block of East Main Street. Lawson was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people also were shot and wounded in the incident.
A man and a woman were taken to a hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries. Another woman was driven to the hospital and was treated for what was not a life-threatening injury.
Authorities ask that anyone with information about the Shockoe Bottom shooting call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or if you have information on either shooting contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Just another day in RVA
A Christmas mass shooting in Richmond and two dead as a result! It is WAY past time for “thoughts and prayers”. Normal Virginians have finally elected Democratic leadership that will address these tragedies with votes and laws that have been proven to result in fewer gun deaths.
“ Scientific studies have consistently found that places with more guns have more violent deaths, both homicides and suicides. Women and children are more likely to die if there’s a gun in the house. The more guns in an area, the higher the local suicide rates. “Generally, if you live in a civilized society, more guns mean more death,” said David Hemenway, director of the Harvard Injury Control Research Center. “There is no evidence that having more guns reduces crime. None at all.”
Thinning out the herd
Ah, Christmas in the new RVA.
