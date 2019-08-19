Richmond police are actively searching the Carver neighborhood for a prisoner who escaped from a police vehicle Monday afternoon.
Police described the escapee as a light-skinned black man who has short hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue shirt. He should still have his hands handcuffed behind his back.
Richmond police have established a perimeter around the search area. Anyone who spots the prisoner should call 911 immediately. Do not approach him, police said.
The man, whose identity was not released, was arrested for an outstanding drug charge from another jurisdiction at the Greyhound bus terminal on Arthur Ashe Boulevard. He was being taken to taken to the city jail when he kicked his way out of the vehicle in the 800 block of West Catherine Street and fled on foot, police said.
This is a developing story. For the latest, go to Richmond.com.
