A Richmond woman has been identified as the victim of a single-vehicle crash Monday evening on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield County.
Police said Jasmine Sellers Grant, 26, of the 1100 block of North First Street in Richmond, died at the scene.
The crash occurred Monday about 9:05 p.m. on westbound Iron Bridge at the state Route 288 overpass.
Police said a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Sellers Grant, ran off the left side of the roadway into the median, and the driver overcorrected. The vehicle then crossed all westbound lanes before striking a tree.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
You can also contact Crime Solvers by going to www.crimesolvers.net or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.
