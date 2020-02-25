Two men were found shot to death early Tuesday morning in the parking lot of an apartment building along Jefferson Davis Highway in South Richmond.
At about 3 a.m., the authorities received a report of random gunfire from the 1500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, followed closely by a call reporting a person down.
Responding officers found two men down and unresponsive outside the apartment building on the east side of Jefferson Davis Highway south of Harwood Street. Each man had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, the police said.
Alfred Bray, who has lived in the apartment complex for about 11 years, said he was in bed a little after 3 a.m. when he heard six or more gunshots. When he saw blue lights outside, he went out and saw the two bodies. "One was laying facedown," he said. "One was laying on his back."
"They didn't put them in the ambulance," Bray added. "They was just laying there. They laid there for a while. It was obvious that they had passed."
When Bray first tried to go outside after the gunfire, he said he could not easily open his door. A bullet had passed through the door and struck his doorframe, he said.
"It must have been a powerful gun," he said.
Bray said he did not recognize the dead men and they did not live in the eight-unit apartment building.
"Two lives have been wasted for whatever reason," Bray said.
Another resident said he heard at least 15 gunshots and that his sister called 911.
The Richmond police are asking anyone who may have been driving in this area in the early morning hours to contact detectives if they saw anything that could have been related to the shootings.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips smartphone app may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Them guns gots minds of their own.
Maybe Northam needs to pass some more laws that gun listen too. Period.
“ Major Crimes detectives are asking anyone who may have been driving in this area in the early morning hours to contact detectives if they saw anything that could have been related to the shootings.”
This is called “grasping at straws.”
Yep... better to keep the guns out of the hands of thugs and criminals. Then nobody gets shot.
Two more citizens dead at the end of the barrel of a gun While hug-a-thug republicans offer up “thoughts and prayers” and pass out more gun , tough on crime democrats take votes and pass laws to actually change the calculus. Using proven laws that have demonstrated to reduce gun murders in conuntries that have enacted them at the national level with AMAZINGLY better outcomes when compared to the USA.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths and now VA Democrats are doing the right thing.
