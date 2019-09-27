Police have apprehended a suspect in connection to a high-speed pursuit Friday that started in Richmond and ended with a crash on Interstate 95 near Colonial Heights.
State police said a trooper initiated a traffic stop at 1:38 a.m. for a stolen Ford F-250 heading south on I-95 near Lombardy Street. Police said the male driving the truck refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed, changing lanes and driving recklessly. Police said the truck struck a trooper's vehicle during the pursuit, but no law enforcement officers were injured.
The pursuit ended 20 miles later when the driver lost control of the truck and crashed on I-95 at Swift Creek, which is the border between Colonial Heights and southern Chesterfield County.
The driver initially fled on foot and eluded law enforcement. Later in the day, police said they were notified at 7:15 a.m. of a pedestrian fitting the suspect's description walking along I-95 near the Temple Avenue exit in Colonial Heights. The suspect is now in custody.
The incident remains under investigation.
Keystone Cops. Democrats are stupid enough to think these imbeciles will protect them.
Janis Peace commenting: It's not over until it's over. They will get this person. It's early yet.
Huh, I thought the police always got their man at the end of these high speed chases. Let’s see, it’s past 2 am in an unknown area. Do you think the perp called Uber?
