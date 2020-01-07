A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Henrico County that injured another man the day after Christmas has turned himself in, authorities said Tuesday.
The suspect, Lonell Marquis Jordan, 21, was wanted for malicious wounding.
At 5:50 a.m. on Dec. 26, officers responded to the 5000 block of Williamsburg Road, where they found a man who had been shot. The man, whose identity was not released, was treated and taken to a hospital.
How terrible. Angers flair and an available gun turns an altercation into life-threatening disaster.
Thankfully, Virginians have elected Dem leadership that is not afraid to take action to prevent gun violence with votes and laws. Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths
A 2005 Supreme Court ruling states that the police do not have a constitutional duty to protect citizens.
A $10 million study conducted by the Obama administration concluded that firearms used for self-defense are an important crime deterrent and that restrictions on gun ownership do not reduce gun violence.
The right to bear arms is based on three English Common Law rights that existed in 1607:
The right of revolution.
The right of group self preservation.
The right of self-defense.
These English Common Law rights are the basis for the interpretation of the Constitution of the United States.
The Code of of many states including the Commonwealth of Virginia, states that the common law of England is in full force and effect as it existed in 1607 and is not repealed by statute.
