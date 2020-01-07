A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Henrico County that injured another man the day after Christmas has turned himself in, authorities said Tuesday.

The suspect, Lonell Marquis Jordan, 21, was wanted for malicious wounding.

At 5:50 a.m. on Dec. 26, officers responded to the 5000 block of Williamsburg Road, where they found a man who had been shot. The man, whose identity was not released, was treated and taken to a hospital.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription