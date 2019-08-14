Chesterfield County Courthouse

The main Chesterfield County Courthouse at 9500 Courthouse Road contains the Circuit and General District courts.

 CHESTERFIELD COUNTY

A suspicious substance that arrived by mail to the Chesterfield County Courthouse contains no toxins or harmful components, according to preliminary testing.

The arrival of the substance on Wednesday morning had prompted authorities to shut down the circuit court clerk's office. The rest of the courts building remained open to the public.

The Chesterfield Sheriff's Office said in a statement that they were made aware of the suspicious substance at 8:45 a.m., and the immediate area in the clerk's office was secured by sheriff's deputies and Chesterfield police.

At 10:19 a.m. on Wednesday, Chesterfield Fire and EMS notified the Virginia State Police about the substance. The state police responded to the scene to contain and retrieve it for analysis and identification.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the state police announced the results of the preliminary testing.

No injuries have been reported among any staff in the office, the state police said. The investigation remains open.

