Richmond police are investigating two paintball attacks in the same block and within a few minutes of each other in the Gilpin Court neighborhood. One of the victims lost his right eye.
At 7:07 p.m. on July 22, officers responded to a report of an assault in the 1000 block of Saint John Street, where a man had been shot several times in the face, chest and back with a paintball gun. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Later that same evening, police arrived at a local hospital at about 11:45 for a report of another assault. This man also had been shot several times in the face, chest and back, as well as in his right eye, with a paintball gun, the police said. The assault occurred in the 1000 block of Saint James Street at about 7:10 p.m., a few minutes after the first case.
Kemontray L. Lamberts, 19, of the 1000 block of Saint James Street, was taken into custody on Thursday and is charged with malicious wounding in the first of the two assaults on July 22.
The authorities said Monday that they are "investigating a link between the two incidents" given their proximity.
“We are taking these assaults very seriously,” said Major Crimes Lt. Richard Edwards in a news release. “These victims were hospitalized because of the severity of their injuries. One had to undergo surgery and lost his eye because of the incident. We want to do what we can to prevent something like this from happening again.”
A spokesperson for Richmond police said they do not know the motive of either attack at this time, and that Lamberts apparently does not know the victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Larry at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
In another attack, a driver was assaulted on Friday with a paintball gun in Chesterfield County.
County police said a man driving with his windows down was struck in the face, shoulders and back by paintballs at the intersection of Chester and West Hundred roads. He drove to a hospital and was treated for injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.
Police said four people were traveling in a 1977-1984 Chevrolet Suburban with a black-tint cap over its license plate. All four were wearing paintball gear and masks.
A spokesperson for Richmond police said she did not have any indication that the Chesterfield crime is connected to either of the two Richmond assaults.
Anyone with information on the Chesterfield incident is asked to call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660.
