Vehicle of interest

Richmond police described this car as a "vehicle of interest" in a fatal shooting in the area of Redd and Coalter streets in the East End.

 Richmond Police Department

Richmond police have identified the 25-year-old woman who died Monday after she was shot in Mosby Court, and are searching for a vehicle that was seen near the shooting.

Kieshell L. Walker, of the 3300 block of Nine Mile Road, was the second person shot to death within an hour on Monday night. A man, who police have not identified yet, was killed after a shooting in Gilpin Court.

At 6:23 p.m., officers responded to Mosby Court, in Richmond's East End, where Walker was found lying on the ground at the corner of Redd and Coalter streets. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died later Monday.

Detectives said a newer model, midsize four-door sedan, silver or gray in color, with a glass panoramic roof, was seen on video near the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information should call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips smartphone app may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Less than an hour before Walker was shot, at 5:35 p.m., officers patrolling the Gilpin Court area heard several gunshots. They found a male suffering from a gunshot wound in the 200 block of West Federal Street.

While rendering aid to that victim and establishing a crime scene, another male arrived at a hospital with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The first man was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the second sustained a life-threatening injury.

Police have not said whether the two shootings are related.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shootings to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

fgreen@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6340

