A Westmoreland County man has been charged with reckless driving and possession of marijuana after a crash involving a Virginia State trooper on Sunday.
Police said the trooper was struck in his vehicle Sunday while performing a traffic stop in King George County.
Just before noon, the trooper had pulled over a BMW sedan on the right-hand portion of the turn lane on state Route 3 eastbound at Dahlgren Road, state police said, about an hour north of Richmond.
During the stop, a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by Eldred H. Daiger III, 33, of Montross, struck the unnamed trooper’s Ford Taurus, which was marked and had its emergency lights on, police said in a news release.
The trooper suffered minor to serious injuries and was transported to a hospital. The two occupants of the BMW — an adult man and woman — were taken for minor injuries.
Daiger, who was driving east at the time of the crash, also suffered minor injuries and was sent to the hospital, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
It's not safe to stop on the interstate. We need a law to require that they proceed to the next exit and pull in to the nearest parking lot.
Hopeful that all will recover and I state slow down move over please
