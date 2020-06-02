Two Richmond police officers and one suspect were shot early Tuesday on the city's South Side, authorities said.
Police said officers responded at 1:25 a.m. to a report of an armed person in the 800 block of Semmes Avenue. When responding officers arrived in the 1000 block of Semmes, there was gunfire.
Police said the two injured officers and suspect were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police detained two additional suspects.
It was unclear whether any of the injuries were life-threatening.
Lisa Kirk, who lives in an apartment near the scene, said she awoke to the sound of sirens, looked outside and heard gunshots in the area of SunTrust Mortgage.
"There were three shots very, very quickly in a row," she said. "A police officer kept saying, 'Get in your car, get in your car. Then the cavalry arrived from every direction."
Some of the police cars jumped the median on Semmes Avenue and the officers blocked off the surrounding streets, she said.
Kirk also said she saw police escorting a detainee after the incident was over and that she was surprised by how calmly the police were treating the man.
"You would never know anything bad was happening," she said. "They were so gentle with him. Not only do they have the coronavirus they're dealing with, but to have this going on."
Police said in a news release that the RPD's Force Investigation Team (FIT) will investigate the shooting and prepare a report for the police chief and the commonwealth’s attorney’s office.
This appears to be the first officer-involved shooting this year, according to independent records kept by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Last year, Richmond officers were involved in two separate shootings, neither of which was fatal.
In 2018, RPD officers shot four people, killing two.
In one of the fatal incidents, in May 2018, an officer shot Marcus-David Peters, who was unarmed, naked and in a mental health crisis when he charged the officer. In December of that year, two officers killed a man who refused to drop the knife he was using to attack a woman in the backyard of her home on Cary Street.
This is a breaking news update. Check back later for more information.
