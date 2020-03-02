A woman was killed and two men injured Monday morning in a crash on Glenside Drive in Henrico County, according to police.
The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. just west of Staples Mill Road where Glenside Drive meets Cloverdale Street near the entrance to the Park & Ride lot. Police said a preliminary investigation found that a white Ford and a blue Toyota sedan collided in the intersection.
Several people stopped and attempted to help the woman who died. The two men who were injured were taken to a hospital for injures that are not considered life-threatening. Police did not specify which people were in which car.
Both lanes of Glenside Drive were closed for several hours before reopening around 1:40 p.m., according to police.
The crash remains under investigation, police said.
