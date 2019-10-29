Richmond police say their negotiators rescued a woman threatening to jump from the Forest Hill Avenue overpass above Chippenham Parkway during rush hour traffic Tuesday morning.
All northbound lanes of Chippenham Parkway were closed between Powhite Parkway and Forest Hill Avenue for more than two hours while police tried to coax the woman off the ledge.
Richmond police tweeted at 9:07 a.m. that drivers should avoid all roads that lead to the Forest Hill and Chippenham interchange.
Gene Lepley, a spokesman for Richmond police, said earlier that police were responding to a mental health problem.
At one point, VDOT said there was a 7-mile backup on Chippenham and all ramps from Powhite, Jahnke Road and Midlothian Turnpike were blocked. Traffic was diverted off Chippenham onto Midlothian.
She ruined the commute for so many. Now who is she? I commend the RPD outstanding job but the facts needs to be addressed. What ignored events in her life led to this event happening in the first place. We have serious issues in the United States and it’s not all about impeachment
Well done, RPD!
First, I hope everyone involved in this accident is ok and no one is seriously hurt. Now, can we please put the cell phones down and drive??!! The traffic at Chippendale and Powhite is getting to be ridiculous. There seems to be an accident there once a week. Remember, when you're yacking on your phone during rush hour on the parkway, your self centered behavior is going to get you and possibly someone else killed and cause a lot of headaches for everyone just trying to get to work. Put the phone on do not disturb during rush hour.
It's a mental health problem and not an accident at this intersection
It is a mental health problem that involves the police and the traffic .,.. but for those who text and use their iphones while driving, they could be classified as a mental health problem. Period.,.
