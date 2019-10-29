chippenham blocked

Traffic is stopped as police block all lanes of Chippenham Parkway north at the Powhite Parkway exit. 

Richmond police say their negotiators rescued a woman threatening to jump from the Forest Hill Avenue overpass above Chippenham Parkway during rush hour traffic Tuesday morning.

All northbound lanes of Chippenham Parkway were closed between Powhite Parkway and Forest Hill Avenue for more than two hours while police tried to coax the woman off the ledge.

Richmond police tweeted at 9:07 a.m. that drivers should avoid all roads that lead to the Forest Hill and Chippenham interchange. 

Gene Lepley, a spokesman for Richmond police, said earlier that police were responding to a mental health problem.

At one point, VDOT said there was a 7-mile backup on Chippenham and all ramps from Powhite, Jahnke Road and Midlothian Turnpike were blocked. Traffic was diverted off Chippenham onto Midlothian.

