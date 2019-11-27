ambulance lights

A Pennsylvania man died early Tuesday after a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in southern Prince George County.

Virginia State Police said troopers responded at 2:07 a.m. to the crash, which occurred in the northbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 36.

Police said Charles D. Allen, 74, of Coaldale, Penn., was driving a 2014 Kia Soul southbound on the northbound side of the highway. His car was stopped in the left lane when a tractor-trailer came along heading north and was unable to avoid the car.

Allen died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. 

The crash remains under investigation.

  

