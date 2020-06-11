Nine people were shot and wounded - including a toddler - in five different incidents in Richmond on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
"Detectives are working to determine if any of these incidents are related," the Richmond police said.
The police said that none of the shootings was related to overnight protests in Richmond that included the toppling of the Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue.
Six of those wounded by gunfire were struck in what police said may have been two drive-by shootings.
The police gave the following accounts of the incidents:
- At about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call at a local hospital for a report of a person shot. Once on scene, they made contact with a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Detectives have determined that the shooting, which occurred in the 1700 block of East Broad Street, was accidental and self-inflicted.
- At around 11:30 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a report of a woman with a gunshot wound who walked into a local hospital. The exact location of the shooting is unknown, and police said she was in a vehicle traveling through the city when she was shot.
- At about 12:06 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the 800 block of North 1st Street for several reports of multiple people shot. Officers found two adult male victims who were taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Another man and a woman were taken to a hospital by private vehicles. They also were treated for non-life threatening injuries. Detectives believe it may have been a drive-by shooting.
- At roughly 12:08 a.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of North 5th Street for a reported shooting. Once on the scene, police found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Detectives have determined the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted.
- At about 12:10 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Accommodation Street for the report of a shooting. Once on scene, they set up a perimeter. The two victims – a toddler and a teenager – were taken to a local hospital by private vehicle. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives believe it may have been a drive-by shooting.
The police said they have no suspect descriptions for the shooting at 11:30 p.m. or either of the apparent drive-by shootings.
Anyone with information about any of these investigations is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
