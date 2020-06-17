Several police officers fired at least five shots at an adult male, hitting him once, as they attempted to arrest the man for outstanding warrants Wednesday afternoon in a commercial area off Puddledock Road in Prince George County.
At approximately 4:05 p.m., Prince George police officers attempted to apprehend the man, whom authorities said was the subject of an ongoing investigation involving guns, drugs and a prior high-speed pursuit, in the 2000 block of Waterside Road in the Waterside Commons shopping center.
According to statement by Prince George Police Chief Col. W. Keith Early, a preliminary investigation revealed officers fired five shots at the suspect, who "appeared to have sustained a single gunshot wound." The officers immediately provided first aid to the man, and he was transported to Southside Regional Medial Center with a non-life threatening injury, according to the chief's statement. A handgun was recovered from the suspect's vehicle, according to police.
It was not clear what prompted the shooting, nor were any names released by authorities, but a gray four-dour Dodge Charger was positioned backward on a grassy embankment off of Waterside Road, believed to be the one the suspect was driving. A satellite office of the Virginia Eye Institute and a Lowe's Home Improvement store are nearby.
A broken road sign lay in the middle of Waterside Road, and a half-dozen yellow cones marked where evidence was recovered along an adjoining road near the suspect's car.
The suspect's warrants, according to Early, originated from the City of Petersburg.
Virginia State Police will continue the investigation related to the officers involved in the shooting. The Prince George officers have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy, the chief said. They sustained no injuries.
