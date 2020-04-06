Crime scene

A Chesterfield County man was fatally shot early Monday inside his home after getting into a physical altercation with a woman, who was stabbed but survived, police said.

After the woman was stabbed, a second man inside the residence discharged a gun, striking and killing the man who apparently wounded the woman.

The shooting victim was identified as Michael G. Barricks, 28, who was pronounced dead at the scene in the 6600 block of Jackson Street in Matoaca, according to police.

The second man, who wasn't identified, was not injured. The woman, who also was not identified, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they were called about 5:30 a.m. to the 6600 block of Jackson Street for a report that a male had been shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, later identified as Barrick. 

Nearby, police encountered a woman who had been stabbed during the incident, along with the second man.

Police said their investigation indicates that Barricks, the second man and the woman are all known to each other. Investigators are not seeking additional suspects.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers through the P3 app.

