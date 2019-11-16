UPDATE: Chesterfield County police said Saturday evening that the missing woman and her children had been found safe and unharmed this afternoon. No other details were provided.
In a tweet, Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey Katz wrote: "Our @CCPDVa detectives have located this family. Thankfully, they are safe. We appreciate your assistance in helping spread the word. Thank you!"
ORIGINAL: Chesterfield County police said Saturday that they are searching for a missing 28-year-old woman and her three children.
Crystal Knigge was last heard from about 3 p.m. on Friday. Police described her as a white female with brown hair who is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. She is possibly accompanied by her three children: 3-year-old Chase, 4-year-old Bryce and 5-year-old Laurel.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Knigge and her children should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
You can also contact Crime Solvers by going to www.crimesolvers.net or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.
