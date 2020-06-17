Several police officers fired at least five shots at a 20-year-old Colonial Heights man, hitting him once, as they sought to arrest him for outstanding warrants Wednesday in a commercial area off Puddledock Road in Prince George County.
About 4:05 p.m., Prince George police officers tried to apprehend the man, whom authorities said was the subject of an ongoing investigation involving guns, drugs and a prior high-speed pursuit, in the 2000 block of Waterside Road in the Waterside Commons shopping center. A satellite office of the Virginia Eye Institute and a Lowe’s Home Improvement store are nearby.
Virginia State Police, the agency now investigating, said late Wednesday that the officers “had positioned their vehicles around the [man’s] Dodge Charger to effect an arrest, when the driver of the Dodge began ramming the police vehicles. The Dodge was able to push its way out and fled the parking lot.”
State police said the Dodge then “came through an intersection, hit a stop sign, and then spun up an embankment. When officers pursued the vehicle on foot, the vehicle attempted to charge the officers. The officers fired at the vehicle, striking the windshield and the driver.”
According to a statement by Prince George Police Chief W. Keith Early, a preliminary investigation revealed officers fired five shots at the man, who “appeared to have sustained a single gunshot wound” that was not life-threatening. His identity was not released.
Police said the officers immediately provided first aid to the man and that he was taken to Southside Regional Medial Center. A handgun was recovered from the Dodge, according to police.
The Prince George officers have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy, the police chief said. They were not injured.
The suspect’s warrants originated from the city of Petersburg, according to Early.
