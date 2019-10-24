Virginia State Police said Thursday night that a man died after he tried to kill himself by jumping off an Interstate 95 overpass in Caroline County and was struck by a vehicle.
State police said they responded at 7:48 p.m. to investigate a man attempting to commit suicide by jumping off the Exit 104 overpass onto southbound I-95 in Ruther Glen, about 7 miles north of the Kings Dominion amusement park.
The man was struck by a vehicle on the highway and was taken to a hospital, where he died. No other injuries have been reported, police said.
No other details were immediately released. Police said the incident remained under investigation.
