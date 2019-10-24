Ambulance lights
THINKSTOCK

Virginia State Police said Thursday night that a man died after he tried to kill himself by jumping off an Interstate 95 overpass in Caroline County and was struck by a vehicle.

State police said they responded at 7:48 p.m. to investigate a man attempting to commit suicide by jumping off the Exit 104 overpass onto southbound I-95 in Ruther Glen, about 7 miles north of the Kings Dominion amusement park.

The man was struck by a vehicle on the highway and was taken to a hospital, where he died. No other injuries have been reported, police said.

No other details were immediately released. Police said the incident remained under investigation.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription